Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,864. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ MU opened at $113.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

