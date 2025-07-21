Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amgen by 43,573.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $858,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $294.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

