Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,402,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 215,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

