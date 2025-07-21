Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in HSBC by 739.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $62.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.