Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.