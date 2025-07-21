Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 3,639 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 610.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,492.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 49,189 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.94 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

