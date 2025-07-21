Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $442,000 Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

