McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2,482.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of McKesson by 36.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:MCK opened at $704.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $716.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.