Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 7.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.66 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

