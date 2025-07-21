Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Boston Scientific makes up 2.0% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.