OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after buying an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after buying an additional 322,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4%

ROL opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

