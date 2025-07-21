7,200 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $4,282,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,671 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4%

BK stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

