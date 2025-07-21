Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 675,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $195.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

