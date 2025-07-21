Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $71.75.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

