John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,118,000 after purchasing an additional 226,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 115,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 913.8% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 734,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 482,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a market cap of $999.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

