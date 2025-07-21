OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

