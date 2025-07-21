OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PJFG opened at $104.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -1.17. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $104.82.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

