OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $190.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $199.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average of $184.04.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

