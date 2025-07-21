OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 140,556 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,662,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 892,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.37 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

