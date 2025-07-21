United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after buying an additional 413,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after buying an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,533,000 after buying an additional 243,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

