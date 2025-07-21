Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JLL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

