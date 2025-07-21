Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 854,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after purchasing an additional 721,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,202,000 after purchasing an additional 702,948 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.