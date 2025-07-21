Lunt Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

About iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.