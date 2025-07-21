First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Purchased by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 3.6% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

