Lewis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $295.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $290.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.