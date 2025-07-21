OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF comprises about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

