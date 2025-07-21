Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3%

RSP stock opened at $184.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

