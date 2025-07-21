Lewis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after buying an additional 1,038,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,805,000 after buying an additional 1,315,050 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after buying an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

