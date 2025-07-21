SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Lewis Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lewis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.8% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

