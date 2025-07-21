Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 3.3% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

