Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 94,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. AES makes up approximately 1.0% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HSBC cut their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

