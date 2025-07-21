Lewis Asset Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $196.57 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.