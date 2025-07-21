GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,082,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $156.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.35. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $563,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,748.84. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

