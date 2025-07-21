Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $41,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enbridge by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ENB opened at $45.07 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

