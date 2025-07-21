SRH Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

SRH Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $150.73 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

