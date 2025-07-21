Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $51,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

