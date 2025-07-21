GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,628 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Viper Energy worth $48,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,469,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,324,000 after acquiring an additional 389,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 358,487 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,520,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,552,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 271,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VNOM opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.97. Viper Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

