GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $46.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $46,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock opened at $172.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average is $176.01. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

