GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $44.67 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.82% of Azenta worth $44,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 11.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 320,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 108,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

