Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after acquiring an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $113.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $548,342.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,987.08. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $39,280,921.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,749,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,118,663. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

