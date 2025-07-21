Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by SRH Advisors LLC

SRH Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

