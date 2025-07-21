GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $58,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $5,592,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Watsco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $471.16 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.31 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

About Watsco



Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

