Head-To-Head Comparison: Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hubbell and Shanghai Electric Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $5.63 billion 4.09 $777.80 million $14.78 29.15 Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Electric Group.

This table compares Hubbell and Shanghai Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 14.29% 27.68% 12.98% Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hubbell has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Electric Group has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hubbell and Shanghai Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 5 3 0 2.38 Shanghai Electric Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hubbell presently has a consensus price target of $456.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Hubbell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Shanghai Electric Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hubbell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hubbell beats Shanghai Electric Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies. It also designs and manufactures various industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product-oriented internet sites; and special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers. The Utility Solution segment designs, manufactures, and sells electrical distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products, such as arresters, insulators, connectors, anchors, bushings, and enclosures cutoffs and switches; and utility infrastructure products, including smart meters, communications systems, and protection and control devices. This segment sells its products to distributors. Its brand portfolio includes Hubbell, Kellems, Bryant, Burndy, CMC, Bell, TayMac, Wiegmann, Killark, Hawke, Aclara, Fargo, Quazite, Hot Box, etc. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions. The Industrial Equipment segment provides elevators, electric motors, and industrial basic parts; and intelligent manufacturing and construction industrialization equipment. The Integration Services segment offers energy, environmental protection, and automation engineering services; industrial internet; financing leasing, factoring, asset management, insurance brokerage, etc. services; and international trade and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric Holding Group Co., Ltd.

