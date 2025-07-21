GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $54.16 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of EastGroup Properties worth $54,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,347,000 after buying an additional 1,673,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,222,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,267,000 after buying an additional 856,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after buying an additional 387,134 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,888,000 after buying an additional 273,217 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.7%

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $165.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile



EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

