GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 441,799 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,799 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $56,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $36.79 on Monday. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.