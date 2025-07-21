RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of RPM International worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RPM International from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

