Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,766 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $59,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,141 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 2,845,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Permian Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

