GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $74,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 765.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $242,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 38.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.08.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

