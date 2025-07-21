GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,850 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $67,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 over the last ninety days. 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $196.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $199.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

