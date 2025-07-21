GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $81,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,896 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNSL opened at $479.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.92 and a 12 month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

